White pizza in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Roosters
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.