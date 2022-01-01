Wontons in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve wontons
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons
|$11.50
Seven pepper jack and queso fresco-filled wontons with green chilis, key lime-avocado aioli & sweet chili sauce
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.50
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Pork and Shitake Wontons
|$9.00
Ground pork and shitake mushroom wontons with a five-spice dipping sauce.
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.