Burritos in East Main
East Main restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
TACOS
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|THE AMERICAN BURRITO
|$9.00
bacon, sausage, hash brown, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, jalapeno salsa, queso.
|ZOMBIE BURRITO
|$11.00
adobo chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw