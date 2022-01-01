Burritos in East Main

East Main restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
THE AMERICAN BURRITO$9.00
bacon, sausage, hash brown, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, jalapeno salsa, queso.
ZOMBIE BURRITO$11.00
adobo chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw
More about Zombie Taco
