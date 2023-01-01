Nachos in East Main
East Main restaurants that serve nachos
More about Zombie Taco Louisville
TACOS
Zombie Taco Louisville
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|BREAKFAST NACHOS
|$13.00
sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, green chile queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red fresno peppers, guacamole, sour cream
More about Wild Eggs - Mercantile
Wild Eggs - Mercantile
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!