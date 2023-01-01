Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in East Main

East Main restaurants
East Main restaurants that serve nachos

TACOS

Zombie Taco Louisville

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST NACHOS$13.00
sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, green chile queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red fresno peppers, guacamole, sour cream
More about Zombie Taco Louisville
Wild Eggs image

 

Wild Eggs - Mercantile

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!
More about Wild Eggs - Mercantile
