Cheeseburgers in Fern Creek

Fern Creek restaurants
Fern Creek restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Roosters image

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

