Cheeseburgers in Fern Creek
Fern Creek restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Roosters
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)