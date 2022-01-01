Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Highlands- Cherokee Triangle restaurants you'll love

Highlands- Cherokee Triangle restaurants
Toast

Highlands- Cherokee Triangle's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Highlands- Cherokee Triangle restaurants

The Fat Lamb image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Goat Cheese Dip & Pita (vegetarian)$17.00
chili crisp / chives
Lamb Meatballs$16.00
tzatziki / marinated roasted red peppers / feta / arugula
Curbside Pickup
Help us speed up your curbside service - Please select this item and include the make, model, and color of your vehicle in the special instructions below.
More about The Fat Lamb
Gogi 1055 image

 

Gogi 1055

1055 BARDSTOWN RD, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
More about Gogi 1055
Green District image

 

Green District

1449 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
More about Green District
