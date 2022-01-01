Highlands- Cherokee Triangle restaurants you'll love
Highlands- Cherokee Triangle's top cuisines
Must-try Highlands- Cherokee Triangle restaurants
More about The Fat Lamb
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Dip & Pita (vegetarian)
|$17.00
chili crisp / chives
|Lamb Meatballs
|$16.00
tzatziki / marinated roasted red peppers / feta / arugula
|Curbside Pickup
Help us speed up your curbside service - Please select this item and include the make, model, and color of your vehicle in the special instructions below.
More about Green District
Green District
1449 Bardstown Road, Louisville