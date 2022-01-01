Highlands- Deer Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

Highlands- Deer Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Highlands- Deer Park restaurants

80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
80/20 Burger$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
Kaelin's$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
LouVino image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Beignets$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
Truffle Parmesan Frites$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
More about LouVino
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits$16.99
Superchef's Omelet$12.50
Waffle Bites$5.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
ATG Public House image

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chickpea Salad$3.50
smashed chickpeas, red onion, shredded carrots, jerk rub, cilantro and lime vinaigrette
Chicken Wings$10.00
A pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of AtG BBQ, buffalo, buttery lemon pepper, cool ranch, or jerk rub served with house-made ranch or blue cheese crumbles and fresh celery
Smokehouse Burger$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with American cheese and bacon, dressed with caramelized onions, house aioli and pickles on a toasted bun
More about ATG Public House
