Highlands- Deer Park restaurants you'll love
Highlands- Deer Park's top cuisines
Must-try Highlands- Deer Park restaurants
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|80/20 Burger
|$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
|Kaelin's
|$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about LouVino
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
|Beignets
|$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
|Truffle Parmesan Frites
|$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
More about Superchefs - Louisville
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits
|$16.99
|Superchef's Omelet
|$12.50
|Waffle Bites
|$5.99
More about ATG Public House
ATG Public House
1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville
|Popular items
|Jerk Chickpea Salad
|$3.50
smashed chickpeas, red onion, shredded carrots, jerk rub, cilantro and lime vinaigrette
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
A pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of AtG BBQ, buffalo, buttery lemon pepper, cool ranch, or jerk rub served with house-made ranch or blue cheese crumbles and fresh celery
|Smokehouse Burger
|$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with American cheese and bacon, dressed with caramelized onions, house aioli and pickles on a toasted bun