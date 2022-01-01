Fried pickles in Highlands- Deer Park
Highlands- Deer Park restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Kaelin's
|$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
|80/20 Burger
|$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
|80/20 Wings
|$13.00
Tossed in brown butter buffalo sauce, house barbecue, or signature hot sauce. Served with celery sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about ATG Public House
ATG Public House
1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville
|Pretzel
|$10.00
Bavarian pretzel served with pimento cheese and Dusseldorf mustard
|There's a New Mexico?
|$13.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with pepper jack cheese, dressed with grilled hatch chilies and superfly spicy aioli on a toasted bun
|Dirty Vegan
|$10.00
Beyond Meat patty grilled, topped with vegan cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, Dusseldorf mustard and ketchup on a vegan toasted bun