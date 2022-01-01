Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Highlands- Deer Park

Highlands- Deer Park restaurants
Highlands- Deer Park restaurants that serve fried pickles

80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kaelin's$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
80/20 Burger$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
80/20 Wings$13.00
Tossed in brown butter buffalo sauce, house barbecue, or signature hot sauce. Served with celery sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
ATG Public House image

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$10.00
Bavarian pretzel served with pimento cheese and Dusseldorf mustard
There's a New Mexico?$13.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with pepper jack cheese, dressed with grilled hatch chilies and superfly spicy aioli on a toasted bun
Dirty Vegan$10.00
Beyond Meat patty grilled, topped with vegan cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, Dusseldorf mustard and ketchup on a vegan toasted bun
More about ATG Public House

