NuLu bars & lounges you'll love

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about bar Vetti
Senora Arepa image

 

Senora Arepa

721 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pabellon$11.99
Tostones Margaritenos (2 per order)$7.99
Guacamole & Plantains$6.99
More about Senora Arepa
Nouvelle image

 

Nouvelle

214 S Clay St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Domaine Mittnacht - Gyotaku (GLS)$13.00
Alsace, FR (GRAPE: Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Muscat, Gewurtztraminer, Riesling). Tart & tangy backed by ripe stone fruits. Stunning!
Combo Plate$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili,
Marcona almonds.
Side Car$13.00
A classic that has great depth and a pleasantly zippy finish . (Brandy, Grand Manieur, Lemon)
More about Nouvelle
La Bodeguita de Mima image

 

La Bodeguita de Mima

735 E. Market St., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pudin de Pan Diplomatico$11.99
Churrasco$25.99
Lechon Asado$20.99
More about La Bodeguita de Mima

