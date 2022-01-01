Chicken salad in NuLu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Chopped Chicken Salad image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
Chopped Chicken Salad - Boxed Lunch$9.99
Our Chopped Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch includes Fresh Greens, our Smoked & Chopped Chicken (or Crispy Tofu), Green Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and your choice of our House-Made Ranch, Smoked Mustard Dressing, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 101

636 East Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
fresh romaine, smoked chicken, sliced black bean and corn salsa, diced tomato, shredded cheese, chopped tortilla chips
More about Goodwood 101

