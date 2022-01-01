Chicken salad in NuLu
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
|Chopped Chicken Salad - Boxed Lunch
|$9.99
Our Chopped Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch includes Fresh Greens, our Smoked & Chopped Chicken (or Crispy Tofu), Green Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and your choice of our House-Made Ranch, Smoked Mustard Dressing, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
CHICKEN
Royals Hot Chicken
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.