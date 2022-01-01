Okolona restaurants you'll love

Okolona restaurants
Okolona's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Okolona restaurants

Roosters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
Seafood Lady image

 

Seafood Lady

3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Combo$47.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 4
sides topped with Seafood lady sauce and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
Half Shrimp Combo$21.00
Jumbo shrimp (fried or cajun) & 2 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
Half Combo$23.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 2 sides topped with Seafood Lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
More about Seafood Lady
Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering image

 

Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering

7508 Preston Hwy, Okolona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Slab Baby Back$21.99
25 Wings$25.99
More about Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering
Banner pic

 

Sweet Havana

5510 fern valley rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Colada (Espresso)$1.49
More about Sweet Havana
