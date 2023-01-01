Chicken sandwiches in Okolona
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Preston Hwy
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.