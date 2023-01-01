Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Okolona

Okolona restaurants
Okolona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Preston Hwy

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters - Preston Hwy
Sweet Havana - 5510 Fern Valley Rd

5510 fern valley rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Pan con Bistec de Pollo (Chicken Steak Sandwich)$8.00
More about Sweet Havana - 5510 Fern Valley Rd
