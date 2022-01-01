Old Louisville restaurants you'll love
Old Louisville's top cuisines
Must-try Old Louisville restaurants
More about Granville Pub
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Rajun Cajun Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
|Jalepenos Poppers
|$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
|Charlie Burger
|$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 S 4th Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger
|$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
|Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
|Chicken Carbonara
|$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.