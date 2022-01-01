Old Louisville restaurants you'll love

Old Louisville restaurants
Old Louisville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Old Louisville restaurants

Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rajun Cajun Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
Jalepenos Poppers$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
Charlie Burger$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
More about Granville Pub
CC's Low Carb Kitchen image

 

CC's Low Carb Kitchen

800 S 4th Street, Louisville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
Chicken Carbonara$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Comfy Cow

339 West Cardinal Boulevard, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Comfy Cow

