Original Highlands restaurants you'll love

Original Highlands restaurants
Original Highlands's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Original Highlands restaurants

Taco Luchador image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Phatty Melt$14.00
double beyond beef patty topped with melted vegan cheese, caramelized onions & green chilis, ranch, pickles, on grilled Texas toast
--
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
Fries$4.00
gluten-free
Crunchwrap$12.00
vegan taco beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chili lime crema, tostada shell, in a grilled flour tortilla
-
allergens: wheat, cashews, corn, soy
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brent Street Burger$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Elote Callejero On line$4.75
Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.
Nachos$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
Flanagan's Ale House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Ale House

934 Baxter Ave., Louisville

Avg 3.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Philly Steak$13.00
Burger Mignon$13.00
French Dip$12.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Original Highlands

Suadero

Barbacoas

Baja Fish Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Nachos

Tacos

Veggie Tacos

Fish Tacos

