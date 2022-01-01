Original Highlands restaurants you'll love
Taco Luchador
938 Baxter Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Mole Taco #5 on line
|$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
|Chips & Queso
|$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
|Tinga Taco #2 on line
|$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Phatty Melt
|$14.00
double beyond beef patty topped with melted vegan cheese, caramelized onions & green chilis, ranch, pickles, on grilled Texas toast
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
|Fries
|$4.00
gluten-free
|Crunchwrap
|$12.00
vegan taco beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chili lime crema, tostada shell, in a grilled flour tortilla
allergens: wheat, cashews, corn, soy
El Taco Luchador
5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Mole Taco #5 on line
|$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
|Chips & Queso
|$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brent Street Burger
|$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
|Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe
|$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
|#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
|$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
El Taco Luchador
112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
|Mole Taco #5 on line
|$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
El Taco Luchador
9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Elote Callejero On line
|$4.75
Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.
|Nachos
|$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
|Al Pastor Taco #1 on line
|$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro