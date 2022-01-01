Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Original Highlands

Original Highlands restaurants
Original Highlands restaurants that serve burritos

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Potato Burrito$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with chorizo, peppers & onions, fried potatoes, rice,
black beans, topped with queso, chipotle ranch
Allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
Loaded Smothered Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms, with scrambled tofu, vegan sausage, fried kale, and hashbrowns, in a flour tortilla smothered with chipotle queso and green onions.
Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy
Flanagan's Ale House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Ale House

934 Baxter Ave., Louisville

Avg 3.6 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
