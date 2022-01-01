Burritos in Original Highlands
Original Highlands restaurants that serve burritos
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Chorizo Potato Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with chorizo, peppers & onions, fried potatoes, rice,
black beans, topped with queso, chipotle ranch
--
Allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
|Loaded Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms, with scrambled tofu, vegan sausage, fried kale, and hashbrowns, in a flour tortilla smothered with chipotle queso and green onions.
Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy