Chicken salad in Original Highlands

Original Highlands restaurants
Original Highlands restaurants that serve chicken salad

Flanagan's Ale House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Ale House

934 Baxter Ave., Louisville

Avg 3.6 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad & Breadstick$13.00
More about Flanagan's Ale House
The Café image

 

The Café - Louisville, KY

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Roasted Chicken Salad$14.50
Diced chicken breast served atop a mixture of fresh salad greens with roasted bell peppers, Portabella mushrooms, apple slices, shredded carrots, feta cheese, diced tomatoes and our zesty red onion relish. Served with Asian sesame dressing.
Art Nouveau Chicken Salad$14.00
Herb roasted chicken breast served on a bed of crisp salad greens, topped with shredded carrots, apples, red onion, pecans and grapes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Country Chicken Salad$14.00
Our famous chicken salad, garnished with grapes, apple slices and pecans on a bed of leaf lettuce.
More about The Café - Louisville, KY

