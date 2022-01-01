Chili in Original Highlands
Original Highlands restaurants that serve chili
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Loaded Chili & Cornbread
|$12.00
Bowl of chili topped with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and fine diced white onions, and served with a slice of corn bread side stuffed with cheddar cheese & green chiles.
—
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy, corn, coconut
—
Choose “GF: Chips, no cornbread” to make it gluten-free. Chili is nut-free, cornbread contains almond milk
More about The Café - Louisville, KY
The Café - Louisville, KY
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Chili - Bowl
|$7.50
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
|Chili - Cup
|$5.50
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.