Chili in Original Highlands

Original Highlands restaurants
Original Highlands restaurants that serve chili

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Chili & Cornbread$12.00
Bowl of chili topped with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and fine diced white onions, and served with a slice of corn bread side stuffed with cheddar cheese & green chiles.

Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy, corn, coconut

Choose “GF: Chips, no cornbread” to make it gluten-free. Chili is nut-free, cornbread contains almond milk
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
The Café image

 

The Café - Louisville, KY

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili - Bowl$7.50
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
Chili - Cup$5.50
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
More about The Café - Louisville, KY

