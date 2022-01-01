Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Original Highlands

Go
Original Highlands restaurants
Toast

Original Highlands restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
The Café image

 

The Café - Louisville, KY

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about The Café - Louisville, KY

Browse other tasty dishes in Original Highlands

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Chili

Veggie Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Original Highlands to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Old Louisville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston