Phoenix Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
Phoenix Hill restaurants
Toast

Phoenix Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Phoenix Hill restaurants

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

642 baxter Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side$11.50
Chicken Bowl$6.49
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side$10.50
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Seafood Lady image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Lady

601 E Jefferson St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seafood Tacos Trio$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Made from scratch, 8 blended season, peppers, onions and angel hair pasta with your choice of meat.
Chee- Sea Fries$12.99
More about Seafood Lady
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto$13.00
Arugula, Prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, & Balsamic Glaze
Potato Rosemary$13.00
Roasted garlic puree, thin sliced rosemary potatoes, diced smoked bacon, & shaved parmesan
Pepperoni$13.00
Crushed Italian tomato sauce, zesty pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & basil
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
PCS Distilling Company image

 

PCS Distilling Company

436 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about PCS Distilling Company
Map

More near Phoenix Hill to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Old Louisville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston