Portland restaurants you'll love
Portland's top cuisines
Must-try Portland restaurants
More about Porkland BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Porkland BBQ
2519 St Cecilia St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Churched Up Tater Tots
|$7.00
Deep fried tater tots smothered in nacho cheese, pulled pork / chicken and sauteed onions
|Smoked Pulled Pork
|$7.00
Our hand crafted, hickory smoked, pulled pork served on a bun with 2oz sauce of your choice
|Fish
|$7.00
Fried Fish Sandwich for $7.00 or a Fish plate of a sandwich and a side with three hush puppies for $9.50
More about The Table
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Strawberry Asparagus Salad
|$6.00
strawberries, asparagus and manchego cheese on local lettuces in strawberry vinaigrette with chia seeds
|Smoked Pork Sliders (2)
|$7.00
topped with mild jerk coconut sauce, sweet peppers, pineapple salsa on two brioche slider buns
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, kale and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
More about 29th Street Bar & Restaurant
29th Street Bar & Restaurant
2829 W Market Street, Louisville