West Main brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in West Main
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
|Italian
|$12.00
Salami, capicola, country ham, bologna, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayo, red wine vinegar, oregano, on a Cuban roll.
|Cuban
|$9.50
ATG Smokehouse pulled pork with country ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle, deli mustard, pressed on a cuban roll.
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Mule/Old Fash
|$8.00
|Hot Brown
|$14.00
|Four Roses Craft
|$8.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Bluegrass Brewing Co
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|BBC Steak Burger
|$13.00
Build Your Own. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll
|Spinach Burger
|$12.00
House Recipe Spinach Burger made with Oats, Rice, Spinach and Walnuts. Lettuce Tomato, Onion and Pickle. CONTAINS NUTS