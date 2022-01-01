West Main brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in West Main

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
Italian$12.00
Salami, capicola, country ham, bologna, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayo, red wine vinegar, oregano, on a Cuban roll.
Cuban$9.50
ATG Smokehouse pulled pork with country ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle, deli mustard, pressed on a cuban roll.
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mule/Old Fash$8.00
Hot Brown$14.00
Four Roses Craft$8.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBC Steak Burger$13.00
Build Your Own. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll
Spinach Burger$12.00
House Recipe Spinach Burger made with Oats, Rice, Spinach and Walnuts. Lettuce Tomato, Onion and Pickle. CONTAINS NUTS
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co

