Chicken parmesan in Westport

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Goose, Eatery & Hangout
812 Lyndon Lane, Lyndon
|GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$40.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
|Grilled Chicken Parmesan
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
|Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.