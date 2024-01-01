Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Goose, Eatery & Hangout

812 Lyndon Lane, Lyndon

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN$40.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
Grilled Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
Fried Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about The Goose, Eatery & Hangout
BG pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Osteria - KY - Herr Lane

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$35.00
fried chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, vodka sauce, pesto, spaghetti
More about Osteria - KY - Herr Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Cheeseburgers

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Po Boy

Nachos

Fried Chicken Salad

Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Westport to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

No reviews yet

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston