Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve nachos

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Goose, Eatery & Hangout

812 Lyndon Lane, Lyndon

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken / Tortilla Chips / Queso / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / Green Onions
More about The Goose, Eatery & Hangout
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Springhurst

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
More about Roosters - Springhurst
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Westport Village

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!
More about Wild Eggs - Westport Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Pies

Chili

Chicken Salad

Grits

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Westport to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

No reviews yet

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (482 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston