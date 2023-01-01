Nachos in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Goose, Eatery & Hangout
812 Lyndon Lane, Lyndon
|Nachos
|$14.00
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken / Tortilla Chips / Queso / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / Green Onions
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Springhurst
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nachos
|$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs - Westport Village
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!