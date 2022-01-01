Go
Toast

Lounge 38 Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

38 e hollis st • $$

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taquitos$8.00
Single Taco$2.50
Cuban Sandwich$11.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

38 e hollis st

Nashua NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MT's Local

No reviews yet

We have always believed that there is a right time to enjoy food, at its absolute peak. Our chefs work closely with local producers to select products when they are at their best. MT’s Local is taking this philosophy a step further and sourcing more products from our local producers in New England and the Northeast. Every day you will find chalkboard specials featuring local farms, and local fisherman.

Riverwalk Cafe

No reviews yet

www.riverwalknashua.com

Soprano's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston