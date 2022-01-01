Lou's Eastside

Go
1900 E Cesar Chavez

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Meal$35.00
whole chicken, 2 sides & 1 salad
Cauliflower$11.00
olive oil, lemon & sea salt
Whole Chicken$22.00
brined in dried herbs, lemon, sea salt
Rotisserie Cobb$15.00
pulled chicken, bacon, romaine, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, chopped egg, red onion & creamy lemon dressing
Creamy Horseradish$0.50
1/2 Chicken$13.00
brined in dried herbs, lemon, sea salt
Beef Sirloin$17.00
confit garlic, rosemary & sea salt
Eastside Crunch$14.00
kale, cabbage, almonds, roasted cauliflower, crispy rice & seeds, tahini dressing, parmesan
Mustard
Lambert's BBQ Sauce$0.50
Location

1900 E Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
