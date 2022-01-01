Go
Lou's City Bar

Serving up comfort food in a fun bar atmosphere!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1400 Irving Street Northwest • $$

Avg 3 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
Chicken and Cheese Sub$15.99
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll
Tater Tots$5.50
Crispy fried tater tots
ABC Club$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
Dozen Wings$17.00
City Bar Nachos$9.99
Served with tortilla chips, pureed black beans, shredded cheese, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
Three Sliders$16.50
Choice of one protein, slider buns
Boardwalk Fries$5.50
Handcut fries
Half Dozen Wings$9.00
Side Caesar$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1400 Irving Street Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

