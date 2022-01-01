Lou's Italian Catering

Go
Lou’s is a New York-style Italian delicatessen and marketplace, offering an
extensive menu featuring hot and cold sandwiches, comforting soups, salads, and pastas, as well as
homemade mozzarella, Italian sausages, and pastries. Additionally, Lou’s sells a curated selection of
imported and domestic old-fashioned Italian grocery store items, such as cold-pressed olive oils, aged
Balsamic vinegar, and organic San Marzano tomatoes.

3357 Downing St

Popular Items

Garden Salad - Half Tray$35.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette - Feeds 10 ppl
Penne Vodka - Full Tray$80.00
Plum Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Prosciutto, Basil - Feeds 20 ppl
Chicken Parm - Half Tray$65.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lou's Marinara - Feeds 10 ppl
Garden Salad - Full Tray$60.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette - Feeds 20 ppl
Arancini Balls - Full Tray$90.00
Fried Risotto Balls served with Lou's Marinara - feeds 20 ppl
Caesar Salad - Full Tray$60.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovy Caesar Dressing - Feeds 20 ppl
Veggie Crudite - Full Tray$50.00
Seasonal Raw Vegetables, Housemade Hummus - Feeds 20 ppl
Vegetable Lasagna - Full Tray$120.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Mushroom Bolognese - Feeds 20 ppl
Charcuterie - Full Tray$170.00
Feeds 20 ppl
Baked Ziti - Half Tray$45.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
Location

3357 Downing St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
