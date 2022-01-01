Lou's Italian Specialties
Lou's is a New York-style Italian delicatessen and marketplace, featuring hot and cold sandwiches, comforting soups, salads, and pastas, as well as homemade mozzarella, Italian sausages, and pastries.
Founded by Joshua Pollack, Lou's is the fifth restaurant in the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, following three Rosenberg's Bagels locations and Famous Original J's Pizza.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
3357 Downing St. • $$
3357 Downing St.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Lou's Italian Catering
Lou’s is a New York-style Italian delicatessen and marketplace, offering an
extensive menu featuring hot and cold sandwiches, comforting soups, salads, and pastas, as well as
homemade mozzarella, Italian sausages, and pastries. Additionally, Lou’s sells a curated selection of
imported and domestic old-fashioned Italian grocery store items, such as cold-pressed olive oils, aged
Balsamic vinegar, and organic San Marzano tomatoes.
