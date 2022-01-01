Lou's Italian Specialties

Lou's is a New York-style Italian delicatessen and marketplace, featuring hot and cold sandwiches, comforting soups, salads, and pastas, as well as homemade mozzarella, Italian sausages, and pastries.

Founded by Joshua Pollack, Lou's is the fifth restaurant in the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, following three Rosenberg's Bagels locations and Famous Original J's Pizza.



SALADS • SANDWICHES

3357 Downing St. • $$