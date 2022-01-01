Go
Lou's Italian Specialties

Lou's is a New York-style Italian delicatessen and marketplace, featuring hot and cold sandwiches, comforting soups, salads, and pastas, as well as homemade mozzarella, Italian sausages, and pastries.
Founded by Joshua Pollack, Lou's is the fifth restaurant in the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, following three Rosenberg's Bagels locations and Famous Original J's Pizza.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3357 Downing St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
Severino Grande$15.00
Hot Soppressata, Italian Prosciutto, Hot Coppa, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Giardiniera
Fresh Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
5 per order. Served with Lou's Marinara (Vegetarian)
Porchetta Brocoli Rabe$14.00
Braised Pork, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Broccoli Rabe, Herb Aioli
Zapp’s Chips$1.50
The Louie$13.00
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, EVO, Red Wine Vinegar
Meatball Parmesan$13.00
Classic Italian Meatballs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lou's Marinara
Chicken Cutlet$15.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens, Basil Pesto
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lou's Marinara
Horseradish Roast Beef$14.00
Roast Beef, Muenster, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Horseradish Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3357 Downing St.

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
