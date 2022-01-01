Go
Toast

Lou's Steak Shop

Come in and enjoy!

414 E Main St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

414 E Main St

Norristown PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

No reviews yet

A small cafe in the Human Resources Building

Pure Roots - King of Prussia

No reviews yet

Pure Roots is a hybrid food hall that houses many brands under one roof.

WOOJUNGSUSHI

No reviews yet

Family-run business (est. 2012) that serves creative rolls, traditional sushi, and comforting cooked options. We're BYOB and care about food, family, and happiness.

CBC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston