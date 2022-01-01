Go
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

LouVino

11400 Main St

Middletown, KY 40243

Popular Items

Louvino Red Wine Sangria (20 oz)$21.00
Just add ice!
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts, roasted corn, pickled cherry peppers, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Cup of Soup$5.00
rotates weekly - call for details! (502) 742-1426
Yes Utensils
Please add how many sets you would like
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken, pickled shallots, mixed greens, cucumbers, Tzatziki and smoked Feta cheese on ciabatta
Mushroom Risotto$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
Beignets$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
Caprese Panini$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, burrata, fresh basil and a balsamic reduction on ciabatta
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two flour tortillas, crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy and cheddar
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

11400 Main St, Middletown KY 40243

