LouVino

8626 E 116th St

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato Tots$11.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, house ranch
Seared Scallops$24.00
fried green tomato, maple mustard sauce
Veggie Stir Fry$20.00
chickpeas, brussels sprouts, baby corn, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, creamy Chablis sauce
Risotto$17.00
Mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.00
warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette, Butternut Squash and pickled cherry peppers salsa. Add grilled or fried chicken (+6) or grilled salmon (+10)
Duck Fat Frites with Truffle Aioli$10.00
Faroe Island Salmon$27.00
midwest succotash, fried spinach, lemon aioli
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy
Beef Sliders$20.00
Bacon jalapeño jam, goat cheese, Habagardil Pickles, with a side of smoky sweet potato fries
YES Utensils
Please specify how many sets of utensils you will need.
Location

8626 E 116th St

Fishers IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
