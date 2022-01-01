Go
LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,

Popular Items

Hash Browns$4.00
Hash browns with onions, and peppers. Vegetarian.
Biscuits 'n Gravy$11.00
Two biscuits, house goetta gravy, sunny side up egg.
Loaded Baked Potato Tots$9.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, house ranch.
Country Doughnuts$5.00
Fried doughnut bites, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla anglaise. Vegertarian.
2 Eggs$4.00
2 eggs to an order. Vegetarian.
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
Sweet potato chili salsa, cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Duck Fat Frites w/ Truffle Aioli$8.00
Loaded Baked Potato Tots$9.00
Yukon Gold potatoes, bacon, cheddar, scallion. Served with house ranch.
Bacon$4.00
3 strips of bacon.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
Location

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
