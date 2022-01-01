Go
Toast
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • Love and War - Texas

Love and War - Texas

Come in and Enjoy!

601 E Plano Parkway

No reviews yet

Location

601 E Plano Parkway

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Even Stevens Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the following craft partners: Village Baking Company, Great One Cookie, Local Oven Gluten Free Baking, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Noble Rey Brewing, 3 Nations Brewery, Pepperlane Jellies and Double L Ranch Meats.

Rodeo Goat

No reviews yet

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.

Cultura Taphouse

No reviews yet

Craft Beer Taphouse. Salud to the good life!

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston