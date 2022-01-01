Go
  • Love Coffee "Where Love Works"

Love Coffee supplies a cozy, spacious atmosphere, made from scratch pastries, tasty breakfast and lunch entrees, and quality drip and espresso drinks!

15 Business Loop 70 East

Popular Items

Latte
Love Salad$7.00
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Croissant Chicken Salad$11.00
Love Salad$11.00
Croissant Chicken Salad$7.50
Cold Brew
Brioche Ham and Cheese$11.00
Croissant Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Columbia MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
