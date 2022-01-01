Go
Toast

Love Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

813 SW Lemans Ln • $

Avg 4.8 (479 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

813 SW Lemans Ln

Lee's Summit MO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Wally's is a locally owned, neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Lee's Summit. Family meal, girls' night, date night, game-day, Sunday brunch, private event...any reason at all! Owners Chris and Tammy Wollerman, longtime Lee's Summit residents, are thrilled to serve our community in our little corner of Lee's Summit. Family friendly, lots of TVs to view your favorite sporting event, Sunday brunch, beautiful patio, private dining room...we have something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome you! Meet us at Wally's!

El Potro Lee's Summit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing Studio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabor Latino

No reviews yet

Order a Taste of Latin to bring home with you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston