Love Greens

Salad & Juice Bar

121 East Van Buren Suite E

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl$13.95
Garden of Eden$14.95
crisp organic romaine and spring mix, tangy house-made sauerkraut, shredded carrots, black olives, fresh juicy cucumbers, red onion, sweet cherry tomatoes, cool basil and cilantro sprinkled with coarse ground black pepper, sea salt and tossed in your choice of house-made dressings.
Craving more "heartiness"? Add on heart healthy avocado to top this salad off.
We like this salad best with the miso-ginger vinaigrette
Eurekan Greek$15.50
crisp organic romaine and spring mix, topped with extra seasoned cooked chickpeas, organic quinoa, black olives, sweet cherry tomatoes, red onion, tangy banana peppers and salty feta then sprinkled with coarse ground black pepper, sea salt and a lemon twist then tossed in our fresh lemon dilly house-made Greek dressing
Craving salty kalamata olives? Throw on a scoop of kalamata for a more authentic Greek experience.
Vegan option? Yes, just ask us to leave off the feta or substitute it for Vio-life Vegan Feta.
Location

121 East Van Buren Suite E

Eureka Springs AR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
