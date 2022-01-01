Go
Love Lane Kitchen

Friday - Monday 8-4 Dinner 4:30-8
Tuesday-Thursday 8-4

SANDWICHES

240 Love Ln • $$

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl$15.00
Click here to pick from our freshly prepared grains, greens and goodies to customize your own Bowl!
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs cooked your way on rosemary focaccia, choice of cheese: American, cheddar, swiss.
Add bacon, ham, or sausage +3
Chicken, Guacamole & Bacon$17.00
Grilled herb marinated chicken breast, fresh guacamole, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad. SUBSTITUTE: Kaiser rolls for focaccia.
Cobb Salad$18.00
Roasted chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce. Home made blue cheese dressing on the side.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast potatoes, monterey jack cheese, two poached eggs, fresh pico de gallo, avocado
Chicken Noodle Bowl$8.00
The Burger$19.00
Antibiotic free beef, cheese of your choice, toasted sesame seed brioche bun, and a pile of our
famous herbed garlic fries
Red Quinoa Salad$14.00
Red quinoa, roasted chickpeas, carrots, red pepper, red onion, arugula, house made apple cider vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad$15.00
Roasted chicken, golden raisins, walnuts, celery, herbed mayo, mesclun greens on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad.
Chicken Avocado Mango Salad$18.00
Chicken, avocad, mango, red onion, red leaf lettuce. House made cilantro & lime dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

240 Love Ln

Mattituck NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
