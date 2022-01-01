Go
Love & Salt

PIZZA • PASTA

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni all' Amatriciana$25.00
Semonlina Artisanal pasta, tomato, La Quercia guanciale, red onion, pecorino, black pepper
Trottole Salsiccia$24.00
fennel sausage, swiss chard, parmesan, bread crumbs
Krikorian South Pizza$25.00
Calabrian sausage, fior di latte, fontina, taleggio, parmesan, fried sage, honey
Wood Oven Meatballs$17.00
parmesan, toasted sourdough (ricotta by request)
Chopped Black Kale Salad$19.00
salami, olives, peperoncino, bread crumbs, ricotta salata
Margherita Pizza$20.00
fior di latte, DOP San Marzano tomatoes, basil
white anchovies +3
arugula +4
prosciutto +6
Freekehlicious Salad$18.00
5 grains, purple daikon radish, black currants, toasted hazelnuts, torn herbs
Japanese Mushrooms Pizza$22.00
taleggio, fontina, roasted garlic, thyme, arugula
Spaghetti alla Chitarra Cacio e Pepe$24.00
hand-crushed Sarawak black pepper, pecorino, parmesan
Whole Roasted Free-Range Chicken$49.00
torn bread, wilted greens, pan jus
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:20 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
