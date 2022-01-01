Go
Love Supreme Pizza Bar

Love Supreme is a pizza bar on Manor Road serving pizza, wings, salads and more by chef Russell Victorioso. A full bar will offer batch cocktails, boozy slushies, draft beer and wine. Love Supreme will offer expansive indoor and outdoor seating. Owned by Austin natives Ryan and Wade McElroy of Bird Bird Biscuit and Thunderbird Coffee
Popular Items

RD- Love Supreme$17.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
Caesar$12.00
Crisp romaine with anchovy vinagrette, parmesan, basil oil and croutons.
RD- Pepperoni$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
SQ- Pepperoni$17.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, pomodoro, parmesan
RD- Roasted Garlic$13.00
aged white cheddar, mozzarella, oregano, chili flake, pecorino
RD- Mushroom$16.00
roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino
RD- Sausage$17.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, Calabrian chili, shaved fennel
RD- Veggie$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, kale, mushrooms, cherry tomato, pepperonata, green olives
RD- Classic Cheese$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
RD- Margherita$14.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
Location

2805 Manor Rd.

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
