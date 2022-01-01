Love You Latte
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
275 w lexington • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
275 w lexington
Glendale CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Acai Grill
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
PizzaRev
PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.
Chef Harout
Authentic Mediterranean Food