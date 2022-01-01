Go
Toast

Love Again Local

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

18 South Church Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Deli Ham Slices 1/2lb$7.00
Deli Herbed Feta 6oz$7.00
Deli Cuban Pork Slices 1/2lb$7.00
Deli Coconut Bacon 6oz$7.00
Side of Chik'n salad$10.00
16oz container of this LAL favorite. Made with our house made seitan and lots of TLC. xoxo
Deli Turkey Slices 1/2lb$7.00
Maple Sage Sausage$10.00
1lb of our Maple Sage Sausage.
Slice and Dice as you see fit.
Increases mouth flavor by 100 points.
Deli Salami Slices 1/2lb$7.00
Seasoned Taco Meat$6.00
Taco Tuesday?? Tacos can and should be consumed any and every day of the week! Pre-seasoned and ready to warm up and smother with toppings...this stuff is TASTY!
Deli Pastrami Slices 1/2lb$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 South Church Street

West Chester PA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

No reviews yet

Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -

For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278

Stove and Tap

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

La Baguette Magique

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston