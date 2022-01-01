Go
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery is known for their freshly made bread, sandwiches and baked goods! We strive for excellence and friendly service! Since 1984.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

921 E Colorado Blvd • $

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef's Fried Egg Sandwich$9.95
Canned Soda$1.25
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.25
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.00
Breakfast Croissant$6.95
the Classic$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Bag of Chips$1.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

921 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
