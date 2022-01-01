Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery is known for their freshly made bread, sandwiches and baked goods! We strive for excellence and friendly service! Since 1984.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
921 E Colorado Blvd • $
921 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
