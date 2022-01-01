Lovebirds Donuts
We're an artisanal donut shop inspired by tradition and focused on the future.
DONUTS
450 US Rte. 1 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
450 US Rte. 1
Kittery ME
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mrs. & Me
Homemade Ice Cream
Maine Beer Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Mermaid
Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!