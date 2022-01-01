Go
Toast

Lovebirds Donuts

We're an artisanal donut shop inspired by tradition and focused on the future.

DONUTS

450 US Rte. 1 • $

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)

Popular Items

Brownie Batter$3.50
Brioche shell filled with decadent housemade brownie batter and topped with rich ganache and chocolate crumbs.
Boston Cream$3.50
Decadent vanilla bean custard-filled brioche donut dipped in rich chocolate ganache.
Cinnamon Cookie Dough$3.50
Brioche ring topped with cinnamon glaze, housemade chocolate chip cookie dough, and ganache drizzle.
Glazed Brioche$2.75
pillowy yeast-raised donut with subtly crisp outer layer and light vanilla glaze
Maple Glazed$2.75
Brioche ring dipped in real maple glaze.
The Homie$2.75
D'oh! Inspired by Springfield's favorite family, a brioche ring is topped with pink strawberry glaze and sprinkles. (This donut contains an ingredient that comes from a facility that also handles tree nuts and peanuts.)
Carrot Cake$3.50
Spiced carrot cake donut topped with vanilla glaze, cream cheese frosting, and toasted coconut. (This donut contains an ingredient that comes from a facility that also handles tree nuts and peanuts.)
Chocolate Glazed$2.00
Rich chocolate cake donut dipped in light vanilla icing
Cookies + Cream Fritter$3.50
An amazing blend of brioche and chocolate cake doughs fried into a rich, tendercrisp fritter, topped with vanilla glaze, cream cheese frosting, chocolate crumbs, and a ganache drizzle.
AVAILABLE FRI, SAT & SUN AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE INVALID DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REFUNDS. SORRY FOR THE TECHNOLOGICAL LIMITATIONS.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

450 US Rte. 1

Kittery ME

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mrs. & Me

No reviews yet

Homemade Ice Cream

Maine Beer Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Mermaid

No reviews yet

Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!

The Black Birch

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston