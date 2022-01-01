Loveland restaurants you'll love
Loveland's top cuisines
Must-try Loveland restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Loveland Tap & Tavern
237 E. 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Crack Dip
|$6.00
|Bag Chips
|$1.00
|Citrus Mule
|$9.00
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef.
|Supremo Burrito
|$13.50
Filled with carne asada or pollo asado, house-made rice and refried pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.50
Charbroiled seasoned steak, two-cheese blend, house-made rice and refried pinto beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$16.00
Spicy crispy fried chicken, house-made pickles, served with AKA Sauce, maple verde and black beans.
|Chili-Pickle Reuben
|$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
|Carnitas Tacos (3)
|$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
Inta Juice - Garfield
2997 N. Garfield Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
|Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1433 Denver Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Betta Gumbo
277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Gumbo Bowl
|$10.95
A traditional style with andouille & chicken, and sausage
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$8.99
Classic bread pudding topped with sauteed bananas in a rich caramel and spiced rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream
|Slap Your Mama Loaf
|$18.95
French bread, Andouille sausage, shrimp, & crawfish tails topped with a smokey cheese sauce
Taste of Philly
1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
|Popular items
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
The Ball Joint
434 N Garfield Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|BALL PARTY FOR 2
|$20.00
6 Balls.
3 Sauces.
1 Large Side.
|ULTIMAC & CHEESE
|$12.00
This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff).
- Green Chili - Bacon Crumbles - Buffalo - Ranch - Caramelized Onions
|THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item
|$11.00
3 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Chili Rellenos
|$13.25
Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Smothered in your choice of chili. Add beans and rice +2.25
|Miguel’s Burrito
|$11.95
Pinto beans with ground beef, shredded chicken, or both. Smothered in your choice of chili with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives. Chimichanga upon request. Add beans and rice +2.25
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Bent Fork the Grill
5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106, Loveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Italian Penne
|$18.00
|Beef Short Rib Stroganoff
|$22.00
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$12.50
Arte Pizzeria
1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$5.99
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
|16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)
|$1.00
Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce).
$1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.
|14" Cheese
|$13.99
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
Wicked Tequila Room
123 E 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Pouch of the Week
|$10.00
Santa Sack! Strawberry and Sour Apple.
No pre-orders
|Sugar Buzz Basket
|$15.00
Pint of margarita, Candy Club item, and Wicked sunglasses
|To Go Frozen
|$10.00
Colorado Coffee Company at Centerra
1450 N Boyd lake ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|Chai Latte
|Cold Brew
CHICKEN WINGS
Riki's Mexican Grill
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|Popular items
|VALI'S FRIES
|$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
|POLLO AZADO
|$24.99
Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings 1lb.
|$13.95
A local favorite and smoked to perfection!
Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Inta Juice Loveland MV
3525 Mountain Lion Dr., Loveland
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
|INTENSE RAZZ-A-LADE
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Daddy O's Green Onion
2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland
|Popular items
|Pastrami Reuben
|Turkey Bacon Club
|Classic Sandwich
Colorado Coffee Company
254 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland
|Popular items
|Nitro Cold Brew
|Macchiato
|$3.40
|Cold Brew
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McGraff's American Grill
1602 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|Popular items
|SPINACH DIP
|$10.95
Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.
|TRIPLE DBL CLUB
|$13.25
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoked. Wings
103 W 4th St, Loveland
Slice N Roll
141 E 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese whole
|$22.00
House made marinara and East coast Mozzarella blend
|Pepperoni whole
|$22.00
The classic Mozzarella and Pepperoni
|Supreme whole
|$27.00
Bell Peppers, onions, black olives, pepperoni and marinara
Tom Davis Saloon
450 N Cleveland Ave, Loveland
The Meat Revolution
444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland
Mex O'Malley's
548 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland
The 120 Bar and Grill
120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
Sevy's Southwest Smokehouse
119 E 4th St, Loveland
Piggin' Out Smokehouse Food Truck
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
