Loveland restaurants you'll love

Loveland restaurants
Toast
  Loveland

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Loveland restaurants

Loveland Tap & Tavern

FRENCH FRIES

Loveland Tap & Tavern

237 E. 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4.8 (139 reviews)
Popular items
Crack Dip$6.00
Bag Chips$1.00
Citrus Mule$9.00
Casa Real Mexican Grill

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Popular items
Quesadillas$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef.
Supremo Burrito$13.50
Filled with carne asada or pollo asado, house-made rice and refried pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Charbroiled seasoned steak, two-cheese blend, house-made rice and refried pinto beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
A.K.A. Kitchen

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
Spicy crispy fried chicken, house-made pickles, served with AKA Sauce, maple verde and black beans.
Chili-Pickle Reuben$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
Carnitas Tacos (3)$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
Inta Juice - Garfield

 

Inta Juice - Garfield

2997 N. Garfield Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1433 Denver Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (5706 reviews)
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Betta Gumbo

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Betta Gumbo

277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1764 reviews)
Popular items
Gumbo Bowl$10.95
A traditional style with andouille & chicken, and sausage
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$8.99
Classic bread pudding topped with sauteed bananas in a rich caramel and spiced rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream
Slap Your Mama Loaf$18.95
French bread, Andouille sausage, shrimp, & crawfish tails topped with a smokey cheese sauce
Taste of Philly

 

Taste of Philly

1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
The Ball Joint

 

The Ball Joint

434 N Garfield Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Popular items
BALL PARTY FOR 2$20.00
6 Balls.
3 Sauces.
1 Large Side.
ULTIMAC & CHEESE$12.00
This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff).
- Green Chili - Bacon Crumbles - Buffalo - Ranch - Caramelized Onions
THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item$11.00
3 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
Cactus Grille

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
Popular items
Santa Fe Chili Rellenos$13.25
Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Smothered in your choice of chili. Add beans and rice +2.25
Miguel’s Burrito$11.95
Pinto beans with ground beef, shredded chicken, or both. Smothered in your choice of chili with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives. Chimichanga upon request. Add beans and rice +2.25
Fajita Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Bent Fork the Grill

 

Bent Fork the Grill

5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Spicy Italian Penne$18.00
Beef Short Rib Stroganoff$22.00
Classic Cheese Burger$12.50
Arte Pizzeria

 

Arte Pizzeria

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Cannoli$5.99
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)$1.00
Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce).
$1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.
14" Cheese$13.99
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
Wicked Tequila Room

 

Wicked Tequila Room

123 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Pouch of the Week$10.00
Santa Sack! Strawberry and Sour Apple.
No pre-orders
Sugar Buzz Basket$15.00
Pint of margarita, Candy Club item, and Wicked sunglasses
To Go Frozen$10.00
Colorado Coffee Company at Centerra

 

Colorado Coffee Company at Centerra

1450 N Boyd lake ave, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (182 reviews)
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Riki's Mexican Grill

CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3 (1 review)
Popular items
VALI'S FRIES$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
POLLO AZADO$24.99
Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Popular items
Smoked Wings 1lb.$13.95
A local favorite and smoked to perfection!
Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Classic Burger$11.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Inta Juice Loveland MV

 

Inta Juice Loveland MV

3525 Mountain Lion Dr., Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
INTENSE RAZZ-A-LADE
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Daddy O's Green Onion

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Popular items
Pastrami Reuben
Turkey Bacon Club
Classic Sandwich
Colorado Coffee Company

 

Colorado Coffee Company

254 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Nitro Cold Brew
Macchiato$3.40
Cold Brew
McGraff's American Grill

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McGraff's American Grill

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3.9 (411 reviews)
Popular items
SPINACH DIP$10.95
Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.
TRIPLE DBL CLUB$13.25
Mo'Betta Gumbo

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mo'Betta Gumbo

141 east 4th, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (1696 reviews)
Smoked. Wings

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoked. Wings

103 W 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Tortilleria La Auténtica

 

Tortilleria La Auténtica

510 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (295 reviews)
Slice N Roll

 

Slice N Roll

141 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Classic Cheese whole$22.00
House made marinara and East coast Mozzarella blend
Pepperoni whole$22.00
The classic Mozzarella and Pepperoni
Supreme whole$27.00
Bell Peppers, onions, black olives, pepperoni and marinara
Tom Davis Saloon

 

Tom Davis Saloon

450 N Cleveland Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
Banner pic

 

The Meat Revolution

444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
Mex O'Malley's

 

Mex O'Malley's

548 N. Lincoln Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
The 120 Bar and Grill

 

The 120 Bar and Grill

120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland

No reviews yet
Henry's Pub

 

Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Sevy's Southwest Smokehouse

119 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Piggin' Out Smokehouse Food Truck

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

No reviews yet
