Loveland American restaurants you'll love

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Loveland

A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
Spicy crispy fried chicken, house-made pickles, served with AKA Sauce, maple verde and black beans.
Chili-Pickle Reuben$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
Carnitas Tacos (3)$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Bent Fork the Grill image

 

Bent Fork the Grill

5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Italian Penne$18.00
Beef Short Rib Stroganoff$22.00
Classic Cheese Burger$12.50
More about Bent Fork the Grill
McGraff's American Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McGraff's American Grill

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3.9 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPINACH DIP$10.95
Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.
TRIPLE DBL CLUB$13.25
More about McGraff's American Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loveland

Burritos

Chili

Enchiladas

Italian Sandwiches

Acai Smoothies

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

French Fries

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston