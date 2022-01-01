Loveland Chicken restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1433 Denver Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
CHICKEN WINGS
Riki's Mexican Grill
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
|VALI'S FRIES
|$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
|TIRAS DE POLLO
|$8.49
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.