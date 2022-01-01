Loveland Chicken restaurants you'll love

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1433 Denver Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (5706 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Riki's Mexican Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
VALI'S FRIES$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
TIRAS DE POLLO$8.49
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Riki's Mexican Grill
Smoked. Wings image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoked. Wings

103 W 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smoked. Wings

