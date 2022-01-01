Loveland sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Loveland

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1433 Denver Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (5706 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Taste of Philly image

 

Taste of Philly

1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Bent Fork the Grill image

 

Bent Fork the Grill

5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Italian Penne$18.00
Beef Short Rib Stroganoff$22.00
Classic Cheese Burger$12.50
More about Bent Fork the Grill
Daddy O's Green Onion image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Italian
Turkey Classic
Chips & Soda$2.95
More about Daddy O's Green Onion
Smoked. Wings image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoked. Wings

103 W 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smoked. Wings

