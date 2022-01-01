Loveland Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Loveland

Casa Real Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#10 Chimichanga$13.25
Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Charbroiled seasoned steak, two-cheese blend, house-made rice and refried pinto beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Classic Enchiladas
Classic enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Smothered in mole, green chili or red chili. Lettuce and tomato served on the side. !!(TO SELECT MULTIPLE ENCHILADAS WITH SAME MEAT OPTION, CLICK ON MEAT OPTION AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM AND ADJUST THE "QUANTITY")!!
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cactus Nachos$12.95
Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, black olives, and melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Carnitas Bowl$14.95
Layers of rice, beans, choice of chili, queso, and cheese
More about Cactus Grille
Riki's Mexican Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
VALI'S FRIES$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
TIRAS DE POLLO$8.49
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Riki's Mexican Grill
Tortilleria La Auténtica image

 

Tortilleria La Auténtica

510 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (295 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tortilleria La Auténtica

