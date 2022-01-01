Loveland Mexican restaurants you'll love
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|#10 Chimichanga
|$13.25
Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.50
Charbroiled seasoned steak, two-cheese blend, house-made rice and refried pinto beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
|Classic Enchiladas
Classic enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Smothered in mole, green chili or red chili. Lettuce and tomato served on the side. !!(TO SELECT MULTIPLE ENCHILADAS WITH SAME MEAT OPTION, CLICK ON MEAT OPTION AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM AND ADJUST THE "QUANTITY")!!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Cactus Nachos
|$12.95
Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, black olives, and melted cheese.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
|Carnitas Bowl
|$14.95
Layers of rice, beans, choice of chili, queso, and cheese
CHICKEN WINGS
Riki's Mexican Grill
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
|VALI'S FRIES
|$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
|TIRAS DE POLLO
|$8.49
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.