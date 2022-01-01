Bacon cheeseburgers in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.25
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
The 120 Bar and Grill
120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland
|Chipotle Pepper Jack Bacon Burger
|$11.49
¼ lb. angus burger served on a toasted brioche bun topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, and house made chipotle ranch.
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.49
¼ lb. angus burger served on a toasted brioche bun topped with house BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce, and 2 onion rings.
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$15.00
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
