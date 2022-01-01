Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Jalisco$11.25
Similar to our signature burrito, only difference is we pour creamy sour cream on top. Also cilantro and pico for garnish. (does not come with guacamole)
Bean And Cheese Burrito$12.95
Creamy refried pinto beans with cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. On the side, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
#4 Medium Smothered Burrito$14.99
Medium size smothered burrito stuffed with your choice of ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans on the side. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered California Burrito$14.00
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
0bb47fdf-a1f1-4dd7-a398-e2edeb41fd26 image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$15.95
Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables.
Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Miguel’s Burrito$13.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Cactus Grille
Colorado Coffee Company at Centerra image

 

Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra

1450 N Boyd lake ave, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$5.00
More about Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra
Colorado Coffee Company image

 

Colorado Coffee Co. Foundry

254 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.10
More about Colorado Coffee Co. Foundry

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Mozzarella Sticks

Mahi Mahi

Nachos

Calamari

Muffins

Shrimp Fajitas

Enchiladas

Chef Salad

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston