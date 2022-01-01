Burritos in Loveland
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Burrito Jalisco
|$11.25
Similar to our signature burrito, only difference is we pour creamy sour cream on top. Also cilantro and pico for garnish. (does not come with guacamole)
|Bean And Cheese Burrito
|$12.95
Creamy refried pinto beans with cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. On the side, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
|#4 Medium Smothered Burrito
|$14.99
Medium size smothered burrito stuffed with your choice of ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans on the side. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Smothered California Burrito
|$14.00
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.95
Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables.
Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Miguel’s Burrito
|$13.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra
1450 N Boyd lake ave, Loveland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00